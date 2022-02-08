Anushka Shetty shares a nostalgic photo with Prabhas as their 2013 blockbuster Mirchi turns 9

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty made headlines with their blockbuster Baahubali film series. Both the leads were even rumoured to be dating during the shoot and promotions of their successful outing. However, they denied it as none of it was true. Besides the SS Rajamouli’s directorial, the duo worked in another action drama in 2013, Mirchi. Commemorating 9 years of the film’s release, the actress shared an adorable picture of co-star Prabhas from the film.

This film was written and directed by Koratala Siva. It was the director’s maiden project. Backed by UV Creations, the film stared Richa Gangopadhyay, Sathyaraj, Nadhiya, Sampath Raj, Adithya Menon, Subbaraju and Brahmanandam in supporting roles. The film was very successful, it was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year.

Check out the post below:

Not too long ago, Anushka Shetty marked 13 years of her horror fantasy Arundhat i. The actress even penned a nostalgic post as, “13Years for Arundhati..#Jejamma - A character once in a lifetime for any actress and I am truly blessed….Thanks to Kodi Rama Krishna garu, Shyam Prasad Reddy garu and whole team..Very big thank u to all lovely audience for their support & this movie always close to my heart.” She also shared a still of her character in the film.

Anushka Shetty has been away from shooting for some time now. Her last release was in 2018 with Telugu-Tamil bilingual project Bhaagamathie. Helmed by G. Ashok, the movie talks about a former district collector who ends up getting imprisoned in a haunted house and later gets possessed by a spirit.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu recalls how he once had to apologise to filmmaker Shankar Shanmugam