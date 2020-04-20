Anushka Shetty shares a special family moment and wishes her father AN Vittal Shetty on his birthday

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty took to social media and shared a picture with her parents, AN Vittal Shetty and Prafulla along with a beautiful message.

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty has treated her fans with a beautiful family moment as she wished her father AN Vittal Shetty on his birthday. The stunner took to social media and shared a picture with her parents, AN Vittal Shetty and Prafulla along with a beautiful message. Wishing her father today on his special day, Anushka Shetty wrote, "I have seen most lovely, most carry, most encourage father is you.You have made great works for us, Today is your day and Smile every time because it makes us happy.Happy birthday my lovely Papa."

Last year in July, Anushka Shetty had shared a rare family moment on the occasion of her mom's birthday. Well, Anushka might not be super active on social media but the stunner makes sure to share some best family moment of her with fans. The Baahubali actress was born to AN Vittal Shetty and Prafulla in Karnataka and has two brothers Gunaranjan Shetty and Sai Ramesh Shetty, who is a cosmetic surgeon. Check out Anushka Shetty's another rare picture with her parents.

On the work front, Anushka Shetty will be seen opposite R Madhavan in director Hemant Madhurkar's Nisabdham, a silent thriller. The film was scheduled to release in April but has been postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Anushka Shetty also has Gautham Menon's upcoming film, which is yet to go on floors. There is a strong buzz that the Hey Ram actor Kamal Haasan could feature as the lead actor in the film. However, no official announcement about the same has been made yet.

