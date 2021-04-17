Anushka Shetty is shocked & beyond words with Vivek’s demise, Says ‘His talent, smile can never be replaced’

Anushka Shetty recently took to her Instagram handle to mourn the sad demise of Tamil actor Vivek. The actress expressed her deepest condolences to his family.

Popular Tamil actor Vivek passed away, on Saturday, in a Chennai hospital following a severe heart attack. The 59-year-old actor was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on Friday morning after he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. The hospital said in a statement that Padma Shri actor was brought in an unconscious state. As soon as the news of Vivek's sad demise broke, heartfelt tributes poured in from every nook and corner.

Right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kamal Haasan, many noted personalities and celebrities have paid their respects. And, the latest celebrity to express her tribute is Anushka Shetty. The actress took to her Instagram handle to express her deepest condolences to his family.

Sharing Vivek’s photo, the Baahubali 2: The Conclusion star wrote, “Shocked beyond words about Padma shri “Vivek” sir His talent, innocent smile & laughter can never be replaced, I am Blessed to have Shared Screen Space with Legend, His thoughts about society will always be inspiring all My deep condolences to his family and all his well wishers.”

Take a look at Anushka Shetty’s Instagram post below:

Earlier, while offering his condolences, Superstar Rajinikanth took to Twitter and shared a tweet in Tamil recalling the time he spent with Vivek during the 2007 film Sivaji. He wrote, “Jr Kalaivanar, social activist, and my close friend, Vivek. His demise has caused me a lot of pain. I can never forget the time I shared with him during the making of Sivaji. My deep condolences to his family. Let his soul rest in peace.”

Vivek was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, which was the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Vicky Donor.

Credits :Anushka Shetty Instagram

