Anushka Shetty is still 'dad's little girl' as she pens heartfelt note & goofy pic to wish him on birthday

Anushka Shetty rarely posts pictures on social media but never forgets to make her loved ones feel special. Today, on the occasion of her father’s birthday, the Baahubali actress has treated her fans with a goofy pic and proved she is her dad's little girl. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a goofy collage pic with her father Vittal Shetty with a heartfelt birthday note. Wishing her dad today on his birthday, Anushka Shetty wrote, "The years pass by but no matter how old I get… I'll always be your little girl. Happy birthday Papa."

The most popular actress in South India, Anushka Shetty is one such person who likes to keep her life private. However, during the COVID-19 quarantine phase, she became very active on social media and also often posted pictures and connected with her fans through her social media platforms.

Check out Anushka's post for her dad here:

On the work front, Anushka Shetty was last seen in the film Nishabdham, which was released in 2020 on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos and has received a lukewarm response. The Baahubali actress has announced her new film with director Mahesh Babu and bankrolled by UV Creations. The shooting of the film will go on floors soon and more announcement about the star cast is expected to be out in the coming days.

According to the latest buzz, Anushka Shetty will pair up again with Prabhas for a comedy flick with director Maruthi Dasari.

