Anushka Shetty switches her goofy side on as she clicks selfies with brother; Wishes him 'Happiest Birthday'

On the occasion of her brother's birthday, Anushka Shetty has shared an adorable collage photo and is flaunting her never seen before goofy side on social media. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "You are the best brother any sister can be blessed with...Wishing you the happiest of birthdays bro." Anushka Shetty is the most pampered child at home and her Instagram photos are proof. The actress' latest photo with her brother is setting major sibling goals. The Baahubali actress keeps sharing such beautiful photos with her two brothers Gunaranjan Shetty and Sai Ramesh Shetty and we are all hearts.

The Nisabdham actress was born to AN Vittal Shetty and Prafulla and has two brothers Gunaranjan Shetty and Sai Ramesh Shetty. One of the two brothers is a cosmetic surgeon. On the occasion of Happy Brother's day last year, Anushka had shared a happy photo with her brothers alongside a heartwarming note that read, ''Love from Mother & Care from Father are the qualities Brother’s share with me with everlasting Happiness My brother’s are always my strength Thanks for Everything #HappyBrothersDay."

On the work front, Anushka was last seen alongside R Madhavan in the thriller, Nishabdham. The film also features Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey, and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles.

The actress is yet to officially announce her next film and all the eyes are on what's next in store for us.

Credits :Instagram

