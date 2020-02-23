Anushka Shetty talks about her marriage plans, makes major revelations

Recently, while speaking about her marriage, Anushka had made it clear that she will get married to someone who happens to be her parents’ choice.

The ever-dashing Anushka Shetty is the darling of the masses. Fans have always been curious to know anything and everything about the starlet. Naturally, news about her marriage always make it to the headlines. On and off, there have been rumours that the Baahubali beauty is seeing Prabhas, though time and again, both actors have denied the same. Recently, while speaking about her marriage, Anushka had made it clear that she will get married to someone who happens to be her parents’ choice, dispelling rumours that she has been seeing a cricketer.

She also let it slip that she plans to get married soon. Last seen in the screens in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Ms Shetty is awaiting the release of Nishabdam, co-starring R Madhavan, with whom she’s joining hands after almost a decade after Rendu. Anushka plays the role of a mute artist in the film.

Slated for a April 2 release, Nishabdam is touted to be a silent thriller and also features Shalini Pandey, Anjali, Michael Madsen, Sabbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles. Nishabdam will be dubbed in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Anushka is currently busy promoting the film.

Interestingly, producer Kona Venkat had sometime back revealed that Anushka wasn’t the first choice. "Anushka was not the first choice for the lead role as I had written the script for another female superstar. When I was returning from Mumbai, I spotted Anushka on the same flight. The plane had a punctured tyre and the flight was diverted to Chennai. During this time, I pitched the storyline of Nishabdham to her and within a week she gave the final nod. Casting Anushka, who has been choosy about her projects since Bhaagamathie, worked to our advantage."



