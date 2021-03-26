Anushka Shetty thanks Baahubali co star & 'bro' Rana Daggubati for sending Aranya special goodies; Take a look

Anushka Shetty received gifts from Rana and the actress took to Instagram to share about the same.

Rana Daggubati's Telugu film Aranya has released today on March 26 and the film is getting mixed response from the audience and critics alike. Titled Kadaan in Tamil and Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi, the trilingual film is directed by Prabhu Solomon. Ahead of the film's grand release, Rana Daggubati sent special goodies to his close friends from the film industry. Anushka Shetty also received gifts from Rana and the actress took to Instagram to share about the same. Rana's Baahubali co-star thanked him along with a heartfelt note.

She wrote, "Thank you @ranadaggubati bro ... totally love them Wishing the entire team , cast and crew of #Aranya all the very very best ..looking forward," alongside a photo of her pet dog and a box filled with goodies. Samantha Akkineni also shared a picture of the same hamper and wrote, "this is the cutest hamper....all the very best for Aranya." Mahesh Babu, Lakshmi Manchi, Venkatesh Daggubati and many other celebs congratulated Rana ahead of the film's release.

#Aranya is releasing tomorrow and I’m super excited! Can’t wait to watch it! All the best to the entire team https://t.co/UWu6VnHqyL — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) March 25, 2021 All the very best @RanaDaggubati for #Aranya’s release today! You’re the epitome of resilience. Nothing can put him down, he bounces back stronger than before. A true inspiration Everybody should go watch Aranya, Apple & I had a great time watching it — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) March 26, 2021 #Aranya looks promising!!

Looking forward to watching it soon. Wishing @RanaDaggubati and the team all the best for its release on the 26th!https://t.co/rOi4lsABfT — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 24, 2021 During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rana opened up about how he left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character for Haathi Mere Saathi. " The weight became the by-product of what all we did. This film came when I did Baahubali. I was a different human being then, in terms of size. In the first look test, I looked much bigger and Prabhu sir didn't like it at all. he said this not how the man in the jungle looks like. Right from losing weight to growing beard, and being unkept was the first drill," Rana opened up about the first set of activities for his role in Haathi Mere Saathi.

