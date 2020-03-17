Anushka Shetty is the ULTIMATE dream girl in a sunshine yellow and gold suit

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

One of the most talented and successful actresses of the South Indian film industry, Anushka Shetty surely knows to win hearts with her simplicity. She is a brilliant actress and has won million hearts with her powerful onscreen presence. The Baahubali actress is also known for her simple yet elegant style statement. Anushka Shetty recently shared a stunning picture of her on Facebook and we just can't move our eyes off her. The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a yellow and gold suit.

One can see in the photo, Anushka Shetty looking as graceful as ever in a sunshine yellow and gold suit. Keeping it as simple and minimal, she completed her look with open soft curls and accessorised with earrings. She simply looks stunning and that infectious smile on her face makes her look even more beautiful. Check out her look below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Anushka recently completed 15 years in the film industry. Anushka Shetty expressed her happiness and was overwhelmed with the love and support she has received from fans over the years. She penned an emotional note saying, "Celebrations with #TeamASF Thank you so so much for the love and support and the each one of u take out of your life’s to be part of mine Thank you means a lot."

On the work front, Anushka Shetty will be seen opposite R Madhavan in the upcoming thriller, Nishabdham. The film is all set to hit screens on April 2.

