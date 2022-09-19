Anushka Shetty updates her Instagram profile pic with an intense poster of her biggest hit Arundhati
Anushka Shetty has updated her Instagram profile picture with her desi avatar from the 2009 flick Arundhati.
The movie buffs await every little update on the life of their beloved stars. Anushka Shetty recently updated her profile picture, and it is every bit intriguing. The Baahubali actress can be seen dressed in a desi avatar comprising a saree and heavy gold jewellery with a maang tika, two nose pins and a neckpiece. This captivating photograph is from her 2009 blockbuster, Arundhati. Sharing the still on the photo-sharing app, she captioned the image, "#NewProfilePic".
Now, talking about her upcoming ventures, Anushka Shetty is currently occupied with director Mahesh P's film, which will feature Naveen Polishetty as the protagonist. The filming for the project is presently underway in Hyderabad. Temporarily titled Anushka 48, the movie is being backed by the production house UV Creations on a lavish scale.
If the reports are to be believed, the star is gaining weight for this yet-to-be-titled flick. A source close to the development further claimed, "Anushka has gained weight again for her role in the film. Interesting, she looks every bit confident and is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character. The makers have tightened the security on the sets and have made sure no photo of Anushka gets leaked online."
Anushka Shetty is known to have gone through some tremendous transformations in the past as well. Earlier, she had put on around 20 kg for her movie Size Zero. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting to see the actress in a new look as she has been away from the silver screen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
