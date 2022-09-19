Anushka Shetty updates her Instagram profile pic with an intense poster of her biggest hit Arundhati

The movie buffs await every little update on the life of their beloved stars. Anushka Shetty recently updated her profile picture, and it is every bit intriguing. The Baahubali actress can be seen dressed in a desi avatar comprising a saree and heavy gold jewellery with a maang tika, two nose pins and a neckpiece. This captivating photograph is from her 2009 blockbuster, Arundhati. Sharing the still on the photo-sharing app, she captioned the image, "#NewProfilePic".

Now, talking about her upcoming ventures, Anushka Shetty is currently occupied with director Mahesh P's film, which will feature Naveen Polishetty as the protagonist. The filming for the project is presently underway in Hyderabad. Temporarily titled Anushka 48, the movie is being backed by the production house UV Creations on a lavish scale.