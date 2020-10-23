  1. Home
Anushka Shetty wishes Prabhas on his birthday; Calls him 'Pupsu' and sends best wishes for Radhe Shyam

Taking to her social media space, Anushka Shetty wished Prabhas a happy birthday and expressed how excited she is to see the new motion poster.
7878 reads Mumbai Updated: October 23, 2020 04:20 pm
Baahubali star Anushka Shetty took to her social media space and wished her former co-star Prabhas on his birthday, while sharing the newly released motion poster of Prabhas’ upcoming film Radhe Shyam. Calling him Pupsu, she sent him heart filled birthday wishes and stated that she is eagerly waiting to watch the film on the big screens. With a lot of emoticons and excited wish, it will be safe to say that Anushka Shetty’s birthday wish looks like she is pretty excited.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happy happy happy happy pupsu ..totally love the feel and look of radhe Shyam ....looking forward UV creations, Radha Krishna garu, Pooja, cast and crew... all the very best”. Her fans and followers took to the comments section and sent their wished to Prabhas and hailed the motion poster released by UV Creations. Several celebrities including Mahesh Babu wished Prabhas on his birthday.

Also Read: Radhe Shyam Motion Poster: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic moment and intense BGM is all things magical

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty shared the screen space in SS Rajamouli’s megahit magnum opus Baahubali franchise. Their striking chemistry in the film made fans go gaga. Meanwhile, Prabhas also has in his kitty, Om Raut’s upcoming magnum opus Adipurush. The film has Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist, while Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing a key role. Anushka Shetty, on the other hand, was last seen in Nishabdham with R Madhavan, which had a direct release on OTT platforms. It was rumoured that Anushka Shetty will be playing the leading lady in Adipurush. But the rumour was rubbished by her.

Credits :Instagram

