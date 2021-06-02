Anushka Shetty's 2 beauty secrets you need to know that work wonders

When not shooting for her films, Anushka Shetty makes sure not to use any hair colour or chemical products. Today, let's take a look at two basic things that she does for her skin and hair.

South queen Anushka Shetty has won millions of hearts across the globe with her simplicity and strong onscreen presence. Be it stepping out in her comfy clothes to wearing no makeup in her Instagram photos, Anushka Shetty is known for her simple living. She flaunts her real side and something that leaves us always talking about is her good skin and long tresses. Yoga and exercise is something Anushka Shetty cannot do without keep herself going all day during hectic shooting schedules. However, she equally pampers her skin and hair with natural home ingredients. When not shooting for her films, Anushka makes sure not to use any hair colour or chemical products. Today, let's take a look at two basic things that she does for her skin and hair.

1. For skin: Anushka Shetty follows a very basic routine for her skin that most of us do. She drinks loads of water to keep herself hydrated. To unversed, drinking enough water will help your body to flush out toxins while giving you healthier skin. However, the real secret behind her beauty secret is lemon juice and gram flour face pack. Yes, it is her go-to part of her daily skincare regime. Besides, the Baahubali actress includes lots of vegetables and fresh fruits in her diet.

2. For hair: Anushka has got long and luscious tresses and it takes a lot to maintain it. Wondering what's the secret behind it? The stunner chooses to drink coconut water in between meals. Yes, coconut water is definitely good for skin but it also works to fortify strands and help make your locks grow even thicker. The other thing is Anushka makes sure to pamper her hair with coconut or olive oil every few days. She makes the best use of any oil that-s available- olive oil, castor oils, mustard oil, coconut oil for strengthening her hair roots.

