Anushka Shetty's Beauty Secret: Basic hair care tips to have long tresses like the Baahubali actress

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty's fresh and glowing skin has always made her fans wonder what is the secret behind her beauty.

Anushka Shetty is a true symbol of beauty and has won millions of hearts across the globe with her simplicity. The Baahubali actress is not only known for her powerful on-screen persona but her simple living in real life has equally grabbed the attention of her fans. She is highly attractive and carries herself with grace and confidence. Also, Anushka Shetty's fresh and glowing skin has always made her fans wonder what is the secret behind her beauty. The secret behind her long luscious tresses and flawless skin is simple yet impactful.

For her skin, Anushka Shetty follows a very simple and basic rule. She drinks an ample amount of water to keep herself hydrated. This also helps to keep her skin moisturised and glowing all the time. When not shooting for her films, Anushka Shetty completely avoids using makeup. She lets her skin breathe. Homemade lemon juice and gram flour face pack is her go-to part of daily skincare regime. Also, Anushka Shetty maintains a very strict diet. She includes lots of vegetables and fresh fruits in her diet and avoids junk.

Anushka Shetty is equally blessed with silky and long hair. The Baahubali beauty swears by the goodness of oiling her hair every few days. She uses different kinds of oils like olive oil, castor oils, mustard oil, coconut oil for strengthening her hair roots. She tries to avoid using hair colour and any chemical products. Anushka chooses to drink a lot of coconut water in between meals. Stunner believes in the benefits of yoga and exercising regularly.

You can follow these basic steps to take care of your skin and hair!

