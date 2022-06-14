Anushka Shetty's brother asks for police protection after getting death threats; Reports

Anushka Shetty has been away from the big screens for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this time, reports suggest that the Baahubali actress' brother Gunaranjan has received death threats recently. The Karnataka businessman has even requested the local government for police protection as he feels his life is in danger.

According to a report on ETimes, Gunaranjan has penned a letter to the Karnataka State Home Minister regarding the same. As for now, the authorities have not decided on anything.

Anushka Shetty's brother is believed to be a close associate of the late don Muthapparai, whose operations took place mainly in Mangalore. Reportedly, Gunaranjan Shetty and Manvith Rai used to assist the don when he was alive.

Nevertheless, post the don's demise in 2020, over time, Gunaranjan and Manvith Rai parted ways due to some internal conflicts. Now, as Anushka Shetty’s sibling has entered politics and is doing well for himself, it is being assumed that Manvith has concocted a plan to get him out of the way.

Reportedly, Manvith Rai has reportedly denied all such allegations and has claimed that he has nothing to do with Gunaranjan. He further added that he has no criminal records up till now.

On another front, Anushka Shetty was last seen in the 2020 bilingual drama, Nishabdham. At the moment she is filming for her next yet-to-be-titled project along with Naveen Polishetty. Ra Ra Krishnayya fame Mahesh P will direct the venture made under the production house UV Creations on a massive scale. Other details about the flick are expected to be unveiled soon. An official confirmation about the film is also awaited.

Also Read: PHOTO: Pranitha Subhash pens a thank you note to her gynecologist; Shares her pregnancy journey