Anushka Shetty's childhood PHOTO shows she has always been a simple girl at heart

She captioned his nostalgic post, "When you go back to your hometown, what you miss is not the town itself but also your childhood...Those days were practically the best time of my life so I wish I was there right now."

Despite being away from the big screens because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Anushka Shetty has constantly entertained her supporters with her social media feed. Today, we bring to you an adorable childhood picture of the Baahubali actress. Back in April 2018, she posted an old throwback photo on Instagram, where we can see little Anushka sitting on he mom's lap as her father, and brothers pose around her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Shetty is presently filming for Mahesh P's film along with Naveen Polishetty in Hyderabad. Named Anushka 48 for now, the project is being bankrolled by the UV Creations banner on a grand scale. It is reported that the actress is gaining weight for this untitled drama, and hence she is staying clear from public appearances. A source close to the development revealed, "Anushka has gained weight again for her role in the film. Interesting, she looks every bit confident and is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character. The makers have tightened the security on the sets and have made sure no photo of Anushka gets leaked online."

Before this, Anushka Shetty had put on around 20 kg for her movie Size Zero, and it would be thrilling to see her chubby version once again. At a time when everyone is super cautious regarding their figure, it is refreshing to see someone breaking the glass ceiling like this.

