Anushka Shetty's favorite Neer Dosa makes for delicious breakfast; Here's how to cook Mangalorean speciality

Anushka Shetty is coming back to the big screen after five years with the upcoming film Ms Shetty Mr Polishetty. The actress is playing the role of Chef, who is happily single. Well, looks like she is not just a great chef on screen, but off-screen as well. The makers of the film shared Anushka's favorite Neer dosa recipe and it goes perfectly with chutney and non-vegetarian curry.

If you are bored of regular dosa, check out Anushka Shetty's Mangalorean specialty Neer Dosa recipe. Here's a step-by-step on how to make this delicious dish.

Ingredients for Neer Dosa

2 cups rice, 2 tablespoons oil, 2 tablespoons grated coconut salt to taste

Recipe to make Neera Dosa

Wash and soak the rice for two hours. Add coconut and grind to a very fine paste. Dilute the paste with water to form a thin consistency, thin enough to coat a spoon. Smear oil on the pan. Pour a spoonful and turn the pan till it spreads evenly. Cook it only on one side. Remove and let cool and then fold it twice into a triangular shape. Serve with chutney or chicken curry.

That's how easy it is to make. It is must must-try breakfast recipe, super light and satisfyingly yummy to fill the tummy.

About Ms Shetty Mr Polishetty

The highly anticipated project is helmed by Mahesh Babu P, and produced by the prestigious banner UV Creations. After almost five and a half years, Anushka is making her theatrical comeback with the romantic film. The actress' last movie Nishabdham was an OTT release due to COVID-19. Along with Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, the project features a stellar star cast including senior actors Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, and many others in pivotal roles. Radhan has composed the songs and original score for the project.

