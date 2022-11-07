Anushka Shetty's new movie announcement, Samantha's latest PHOTOS and more: South Newswrap, November 7

The South film fraternity keeps its fans hooked with its exciting daily updates. Today on November 7 also, a lot of headlines were made in the world of South cinema. From Anushka Shetty's first look as Materchef Anvitha Ravali, to Samantha promoting Yashoda, to Raymo's trailer release, to Pushpa's release in Russia, a lot happened in just one day. To Keep you updated with the latest happenings from the South film fraternity, we bring you the day's major buzz.

Anushka Shetty as 'Materchef Anvitha Ravali' Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty is celebrating her 41st birthday today, and marking the special occasion, the star announced her new project. They dropped the first look from the film featuring her as "Materchef Anvitha Ravali Shetty". Sharing the poster with the fans, the actress wrote on her Instagram handle, "On my Birthday I am happy to Introduce myself as Masterchef 'Anvitha Ravali Shetty' from my upcoming project with Naveen Polishetty, Mahesh Babu Pachigolla. Can't wait to meet u all on Big Screen". Anushka Shetty dons a chef's uniform as he cooks food in the kitchen.

Samantha starts promoting Yashoda Samantha Ruth Prabhu has commenced the promotion for her forthcoming new-age thriller Yashoda. The diva shared some sneak peeks from her promotional look on Instagram, along with the caption, "Like my good friend @raj.nidimoru says, no matter what the day is like and how sh***y things are, his motto is to Shower...Shave...Show up !! I borrowed it for a day...For #yashodathemovie promotions...see you on the 11th." Samantha looked ravishing in a black pantsuit with a green belt. Her outfit of the day was accessorized with black framed glasses, open tresses, statement earrings, and minimal makeup.

EXCLUSIVE: Pushpa: The Rise to release in Russia Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise was a massive success at the box office. The Telugu drama, which was dubbed in Hindi as well performed exceedingly well in the Northern part of the country. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the action thriller will also be released in Russia in December this year. A source close to the development revealed, "The team is all excited to release Pushpa part 1 in Russia in December, after its phenomenal response at the special screening of the Moscow Film Festival. Allu is currently occupied with other work commitments and depending on his schedule, the makers will lock the release date." The source further claims that Allu Arjun will also be visiting Russia to promote the sequel. Trailer of Pawan Wadeya's directorial Raymo OUT The trailer of Pawan Wadeyar's directorial Raymo was unveiled by Shivraj Kumar today. Starring Ishaan and Ashika Ranganath in the lead, the project will be out in the theatres on 25th November this year. Speaking after the launch of the trailer, Shivraj Kumar was quoted saying, "Ishaan is a very handsome man. I had told him to become a hero when we worked on Vajrakaya and The Villain with Manohar. He has a good personality. Ishaan has all the qualities that a hero needs. I like Kamal Haasan a lot. Hrithik Roshan is equally handsome. Ishaan looks like him. He is well-built. I have seen Ishaan's first movie. There is so much talent. The trailer is so amazing. I wish Raymo film a great success, I will see the film on November 25." Additionally, the film's lead Ishaan said, "Shivanna is my biggest inspiration and I follow him. I thank him for coming and blessing us since the start of the film. I have seen all his movies, during the movie Vajrakaya I started learning acting after he told me that I can become a hero. Raymo is a movie very close to my heart. No matter how many movies I do, this movie will stay close to my heart. Pawan Wadeyar has shown us beautifully on the screen. The film looks like art. I learnt a lot from this movie."