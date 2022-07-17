Anushka Shetty's no-makeup selfie with her furry friend Dude will light up your weekend mood; PIC

Despite not being too active on social media, Anushka Shetty keeps treating fans with glimpses of her daily routine. Spending a chill Sunday, the Baahubali star dropped a sans-makeup selfie with open tresses and her furry friend Dude. These two buddies look highly adorable.

Not too long today, Anushka Shetty took to her Instagram account and wished Vijay Deverkaonda all the best for his forthcoming sports drama Liger. She penned on the photo-sharing app, "Wishing team liger all the very very best .. wishing this movie to reach out to every heart out there…Puri Jagannath Garu looking forward to ur magic, Vijay wish u only the best ..u out do urself each time, Charmee to many many stories to be told, Karan johar Ji Thank u for always being part of beautiful stories to be told always .. all the very best to every single actor, technician … cheers team #liger."

After a long gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Anushka Shetty announced her next film recently. She will work with director Mahesh Babu in the yet-to-be-titled drama, which is being financed by the prestigious production house UV Creations.

For the unversed, the star has collaborated with UV Creations for the third time after the 2013 film, Mirchi and the 2018 suspense drama, Bhaagamathie.

In the meantime, Anushka Shetty last appeared on the screen with the 2020 thriller, Nishabdham. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, R Madhavan played the protagonist in the film. Michael Madsen, Anjali, Subbaraju, and Shalini Pandey essayed crucial roles in Nishabdham.

