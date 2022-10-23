Anushka Shetty's sultry bikini look in Prabhas' Billa leaves audience hooting; WATCH

As you might already know that the Baahubali actress features in a bikini in Billa and as the film appeared in the cinema halls again, a video of the fans hooting at the bikini scene surfaced on social media. The clip is proof of the mass response to the film's re-release.

Tollywood heartthrob Prabhas is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, 23rd October. Following the lead of Mahesh Babu's Pokiri, and Pawan Kalyan's Jalsa, the Radhe Shyam star's 2019 drama Billa was also released in the theatres on his birthday today. With the protagonist in a dual role as Billa and Ranga, Anushka Shetty accompanied him as the leading lady Maya, who is Ranga's love interest in the film.

In addition to this, the film's cast also included Hansika Motwani as Priya, Namitha as Lisa (Billa's love interest), Rahman as Interpol officer Dharmendra, Adithya as Inspector Aditya, and Kelly Dorjee as Rashid Bhai, along with the rest.

For the unversed, the movie is the second remake of Don in Telugu after the 1979 drama, Yugandhar. Backed by the Gopi Krishna Movies production banner, Soundarrajan cranked the camera for the drama, while Marthand K. Venkatesh performed the editing. The tunes for Billa were scored by Mani Sharma.

Up next, Prabhas has several exciting projects in the making including Prashanth Neel's Salaar. Prithviraj Sukumaran will be playing a pivotal role in the action entertainer, and Shruti Haasan is the female lead.

Furthermore, he also has the science-fiction thriller Project K in the making. Directed by filmmaker Nag Ashwin, the actor will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the highly-awaited drama.

Prabhas is also gearing up to play the role of Raghava in Om Raut's mythological film, Adipurush. Saif Ali Khan has been roped in as the antagonist Lankesh in the movie, and Kriti Sanon will be seen as Janaki aka Sita. Meanwhile, Sunny Singh will appear as Lakshmana in Adipurush.

