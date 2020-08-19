Anushka Shetty's thriller Nishabdham's digital rights sold at THIS whopping amount to an OTT platform?

  1. Home
News reports about the Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham state that the film's digital rights have been sold to an OTT platform for a whopping Rs 25 crores.
The latest news reports about the Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham state that the film's digital rights have been sold to an OTT platform for a whopping Rs 25 crores. Previously, producer Kona Venkat had posted a poll on Twitter asking the users as to where would they like to see the Anushka Shetty starrer. The producer of the film also shared the results of the poll. The users had voted maximum for the option OTT. Kona Venkat in his tweet thanked the users for voting.

This post by the producer of Nishabdham surely hinted that the makers are hoping to release the film on an OTT platform and now with the poll results, it clear that the fans and social media users are open to the idea of watching the film on a digital streaming platform. The upcoming film with Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan in the lead is expected to be a suspense thriller. The much-awaited drama is helmed by Hemant Madhukar. The film will feature Anushka Shetty as a mute artist named Sakshi. The film features R Madhavan as a celebrity musician.

The Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey also plays a key role in the suspense saga, Nishabdham. This film was slated to hit the big screen. But, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the country went into a lockdown and the theatres were shut down. The filmmakers had to postpone the releases of their respective projects till the theatres could re-open again.

