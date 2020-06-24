Anuya Bhagwat reveals how she was unwilling to slap Thalapathy Vijay in 2012's film Nanban

The actress goes on to add that she was unwilling to slap Thalapathy Vijay for a scene, and how in one of the takes she just gave him a pat on the cheek, instead of actually slapping him.

The southern actress Anuya Bhagwat recently revealed in an interview that she was very hesitant when the director told her about the scene where she had to slap the Bigil actor Thalapathy Vijay. The actress goes on to add that she was unwilling to slap Thalapathy Vijay for a scene, and how in one of the takes she just gave him a pat on the cheek, instead of actually slapping him. The film's director Shankar, reportedly told the actress that she has to slap the actor who is playing a character and asked her to treat Thalapathy Vijay as a character in the film. Anuya Bhagwat reveals further that after talking to the director she ended up slapping the south star which looked convincing enough.

On the work front, the south star Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in the highly anticipated film, Master. The film, is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The southern director is known for his film, Kaithi. The film had well known actor Karthi in the lead. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for an update on the release date of Master. The makers had hoped initially to release the film in the month of April. But, due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the team of Master had to postpone the film's release.

The Coronavirus lockdown led to the shutting down of theatres, among other things. Many other filmmakers had to suspend, their shooting work. The film Master will feature Thalapathy Vijay locking horns with makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi.

