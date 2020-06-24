Anuya recalls how Shankar convinced her to give a tight slap to Thalapathy Vijay for a scene in Nanban

The film’s climax was a labor scene, in which Vijay would be helping Anuya deliver her son.

One of the most popular movies of Kollywood is Thalapathy Vijay, Srikanth, and Jiiva starrer Nanban. Directed by Shankar, it was the official Tamil remake of Bollywood film 3 Idiots. The film had Ileana D'Cruz as the female lead, while Anuya was seen playing the role of Ileana’s sister. The film’s climax was a labor scene, in which Vijay would be helping her deliver her son. This is the intensive scene in both Bollywood and Kollywood versions of the movie. While Amir Khan played the lead role in 3 Idiots, Vijay reprised the role in Tamil.

For the scene, Anuya had to give a tight slap to Vijay. As he insists her to push harder to deliver the child, she would slap him. However, when the film was being shot, Anuya was hesitant to slap him and she only gave a pat on his cheek. However, after Shankar and Vijay convinced her to slap hard, she did slap him a little hard. Recalling the incident, she told Galatta Media during an interview, how the shot the scene.

She was quoted as saying by the web portal, “I was reluctant and gave him a pat on his cheek inside of a slap. Vijay and Shankar sir gave me a stare. Shankar sir told me, I thought you were a good actor. I told him, ‘sir, how can I slap him? Please help me.’ Shankar sir replied saying, ‘This is not Vijay, just give him a tight slap.’ So, I was like Vijay is not Vijay anymore for me. I told Vijay on his face that I am going to slap him harder this time and then slapped just like that. Thank you Shankar sir for helping me out with that scene.”

