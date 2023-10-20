Anweshippin Kandethum first glance OUT: Tovino Thomas dons as cop in this investigative thriller

Our very own superhero of Indian cinema, Tovino Thomas is all geared up to headline his next Malayalam film titled Anweshippin Kandethum with director Darwin Kuriakose. The film which is expected to be focused on two crimes that shook the state of Kerala and how the police officer played by Tovino Thomas manages to solve it sets up the film.

The film is said to be based on two real-life crimes that took place but is crafted in such a way that it transitions into an edge-of-the-seat thriller. The glance only offers a very subtle and eerie look into the world of the film. However, the Minnal Murali actor had recently said that his role in the film would be different from the usual protagonists and would offer some very suspenseful elements.

The official glance of the film takes the viewers across the distinctive viewing experience a person could take away from after watching the film. The shots from the glance showcase some elements of the film which include showing things like a case file, a corpse, and more which finally concludes with the reflection of Tovino near a pond which transitions to show his full-scale shot in the cop uniform.

The eerie and sombre musical score composed by Santhosh Narayan just escalates the uncomfortable and thrill of the glance video just enough to encapsulate the viewer in for a second watch. The film is being directed by Darwin Kuriakose in his debut directorial, with Adam Joan director Jinu V Abraham penning the screenplay for the film. The film’s visuals will be handled by Gautham Shankar while Saiju Sreedharan of Kumbalangi Nights is editing the film.

Tovino Thomas’ WorkFront

After featuring in the Aashiq Abu film Neelavelicham and the Oscar entry film 2018, Tovino Thomas is also expected to make a theatrical release this year in December with his film Ajayante Randam Moshanam. The movie which is set in Northern Kerala during periods like 1900, 1950 and 1990, offers a story of three generations of heroes Maniyan, Kunjikelu and Ajayan, who try to protect the most important treasure of the Land. The movie is directed by Jithin Lal and is an adventure comedy-drama film that stars Krithi Shetty in her debut Malayalam role as well.

Furthermore, Tovino will also be seen in movies like Adrishya Jalakangal and Nadikar Thilakam, possibly next year.

