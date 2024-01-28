Anweshippin Kandethum Trailer OUT: Tovino Thomas dons the police cap to unveil a mystery

Anweshippin Kandethum Trailer OUT: Tovino Thomas stars as diligent police officer unveiling a mystery

Tovino Thomas is all set to bring forth a new thrilling film called Anweshippin Kandethum featuring the actor as a police officer who is after two cases that shook the state of Kerala.

Donning the role of a diligent police officer, the Minnal Murali actor was seen focusing on uncovering the mysteries lurking inside the land and how the team of police officers try to figure it out, unofficially.

Watch the official trailer of Anweshippin Kandethum


About The Author
Goutham S

Credits: YouTube (Saregama Malayalam)
