AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to attend Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event? Know more

Prabhas’ pan-Indian flick Kalki 2898 AD is undeniably one of the biggest films releasing in 2024, with an unbelievable star cast. While the excitement for the film has always remained constant, a common point of criticism from fans was the lack of promotions. Well, it seems the makers have been making up for that over the last month or so.

With just a few days left for the film’s theatrical debut, the pre-release event is just around the corner, and the latest buzz surrounding it will surely heighten your expectations.

Pawan Kalyan and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu to attend the Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event: Report

According to a few reports, the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan have been invited to attend the film’s pre-release event as the chief guests.

As many have pointed out, this is an incredible move by the film’s producer and influential Tollywood figure, Aswini Dutt. Pawan Kalyan already enjoys a tremendous fanbase in the Telugu states, and now, with the added political success, the hype around the man is immeasurable. The presence of Pawan Kalyan is sure to create massive hype around the film’s pre-release event as well.

The reports also stated that the pre-release event will take place in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming Pan-Indian sci-fi action thriller starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Pasupathi, Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam, and other fine actors in key roles.

The film has been written and directed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin and produced by Swapna Dutt and Aswini Dutt under the Vyjayanathi Movies banner.

Santhosh Narayanan has composed the film’s terrific soundtrack. Djordje Stojiljkovic has handled the film’s cinematography, while veteran editor Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao has edited the film.

The film is now in its final leg of promotions after the successful Kalki 2898 AD glimpse, Bujji introduction video, Ashwatthama glimpse, and the trailer. The Bhairava anthem video song, featuring Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh and marketed as India’s biggest song of the year, is scheduled to be released tomorrow at 11 a.m.

After this, the makers will be looking to set an ideal date for the film’s pre-release event before its grand release on June 27th, 2024.

