Chiyaan Vikram and Shankar’s path-breaking film Aparichithudu (Anniyan) has been re-released in theatres, causing a celebration. It has been close to 19 years since the film’s initial release, but the excitement seems to have only increased.

Fan’s crazy antics at Aparichithudu re-release

From one of the videos shared from the theatre screenings of the film, the entire crowd could be seen whistling and hooting. However, one particular fan stole the show with his impersonation of Aparichithudu from a scene in the film.

The crazy fan raised the bar for commitment by not only imitating Aparichithudu but also dressing up as that character from the scene.

Check out the viral video below!

While some users lauded the fan for his dedication and showmanship, others criticised him for ruining the movie experience for others in the theatre.

More about Aparichithudu

From the video, it is clear that despite Aparichithudu being the Telugu dubbed version of Anniyan, it still holds a very special place in the hearts of many Telugu-speaking audiences across the country.

Although the film was met with great reception in Tamil Nadu too, its Telugu success is perhaps more remarkable due to the unexpected nature in which it occurred.

Ultimately, it was the universal plot of Aparichithudu which appealed to the masses across the country, irrespective of language. A common man fighting for injustice against a corrupt system but what if that common man suddenly could turn into a powerful masked vigilante?

Shankar explored some unfamiliar ideas such as multiple personality disorders, and vigilantism, and combined them with the familiar commercial template to deliver a thought-provoking yet highly engaging narrative.

The cast of Aparichithudu includes Chiyaan Vikram, Sadha, Prakash Raj, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, and several other talented actors. The film has been written and directed by Shankar with Sujatha Rangarajan serving as the dialogue writer. Venu Ravichandran bankrolled the project under the Aascar Films production banner. Harris Jayaraj composed the music while V. Manikandan and Ravi Varman handled the cinematography. V.T. Vijayan worked on the film as an editor.

