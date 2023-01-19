Aparna Balamurali faces inappropriate behaviour from a college student at the promotional event of Thankam

Soorarai Pottru actress Aparna Balamurali is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming Thankam with Vineeth Sreenivasan. She attended a college event for promotions along with her team and had to face a tactful incident. A student from the college misbehaved with Aparna by touching her inappropriately. A student from a Law College at the event was called to the stage to welcome Aparna Balamurali. He shook her hand while the actress was seated, gave her a flower, made her stand up, and tried to put his hand around her. However, the actress seemed totally uncomfortable with it. She quickly moved away and looked unhappy with the student's inappropriate behaviour.

Watch the video of Aparna Balamurali's reaction to the student's behaviour here:

Fans support the actress' on social media The student reportedly later apologised and explained why he did what he did, but the college authorities didn't condemn his behaviour on the stage. The video has now gone viral on social media platforms with fans standing by the actress and calling out the college. Many netizens on social media condemned the student and the college. A user on Twitter wrote, "What uncultured students. Saying sorry here is not a solution, need to be disciplined in life."