Aparna Balamurali faces inappropriate behaviour from a college student at the promotional event of Thankam
Soorarai Pottru actress Aparna Balamurali attended a college event for promotions along with her team and had to face a tactful incident.
Soorarai Pottru actress Aparna Balamurali is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming Thankam with Vineeth Sreenivasan. She attended a college event for promotions along with her team and had to face a tactful incident. A student from the college misbehaved with Aparna by touching her inappropriately.
A student from a Law College at the event was called to the stage to welcome Aparna Balamurali. He shook her hand while the actress was seated, gave her a flower, made her stand up, and tried to put his hand around her. However, the actress seemed totally uncomfortable with it. She quickly moved away and looked unhappy with the student's inappropriate behaviour.
Watch the video of Aparna Balamurali's reaction to the student's behaviour here:
Fans support the actress' on social media
The student reportedly later apologised and explained why he did what he did, but the college authorities didn't condemn his behaviour on the stage. The video has now gone viral on social media platforms with fans standing by the actress and calling out the college.
Many netizens on social media condemned the student and the college. A user on Twitter wrote, "What uncultured students. Saying sorry here is not a solution, need to be disciplined in life."
About Thankam
Thankam is a carefully crafted tale of a crime that depicts the journey of 'Thankam' aka Gold. The film is produced by Fahadh Faasil's Faasil and Friends in association with the renowned Bhavana Studios. The movie also marks the debut of Dangal, Ugly fame Gireesh Kulkarni in the South Indian Movie Industry.
A few days ago, the trailer of Thankam was released and received a good response from the audiences. The highly promising trailer of the crime drama revolves around a middle-aged man named Muthu played by Biju Menon, an untrustworthy young man played by Vineeth Sreenivasan, and a few other principal characters.
For the unversed, Thankam was originally planned with Fahadh Faasil and Joju George as the protagonists. However, the project was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic and lockdowns. Eventually, both Fahadh and Biju were forced to walk out of the film, owing to their busy shooting schedules. Later, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Biju Menon replaced Fahadh Faasil and Joju George, respectively, in the film.
Also Read: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's film titled Ravanam? Producer Dil Raju spills the beans
Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...Read more