Apoorva Lakhia on Ram Charan's behavior after Zanjeer box office failure: Doesn't pick up my calls

Ram Charan made his debut in Bollywood with Apoorva Lakhia's directorial Zanjeer, co-starring Priyanka Chopra. However, the movie tanked miserably at the box office. Now, after many years, the director opened up about his bond with Ram Charan and said the box office failure didn't affect anything. But Apoorva confessed that Charan doesn't pick up his calls at all.

Apoorva Lakhia revealed that Ram Charan doesn't pick up his calls but wife Upasana replies to him. The director said, “Ram Charan is a really good friend of mine. In fact, even though Zanjeer did not perform well (at the box office), I have visited him at his house (in Hyderabad) and stayed with him many times. But now, he doesn’t pick my phone calls. Pata nahi, badal gaya hai phone ke nahi… His wife (Upasana) replies but not him.”

When Apoorva Lakhia was asked whether he sent any message to Ram Charan during RRR, he said, “He called me from Ukraine and asked me what I was upto. I told him that I was not doing (anything major). He said ‘I need to shoot two to three action sequences of the second unit, can you come and do it?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll get back to you.’ Then he called again and asked, ‘Can you?’ I was shooting something or working on something so I couldn’t go. That was the last time I think I spoke to him and he calls me randomly but he doesn’t answers my calls.”



About Zanjeer

Zanjeer was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. The Telugu version was titled Thoofan, which is a remake of the 1973 Hindi film of the same name. The film received mixed to negative reviews from critics. It starred Sanjay Dutt, Srihari, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Mahie Gill in key roles.

Upcoming films

Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his next, Game Changer with Shankar. Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film and S Thaman is the music composer. Karthik Subbaraj penned the script.

