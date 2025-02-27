Appu OTT release: Here's where to watch Puneeth Rajkumar's debut film online before it returns to theaters on his 50th birth anniversary

Puneeth Rajkumar's Appu, which marked the Kannada superstar's debut in 2002, was directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film is set to re-release in theaters on March 14 to commemorate the late actor's 50th birth anniversary. Ahead of its theatrical comeback, here’s where you can watch the movie online.

Where to watch Appu

Puneeth Rajkumar's Appu is currently streaming on JioHotstar. Viewers who wish to watch the film online can enjoy it on this platform anytime and anywhere.

Official trailer and plot of Appu

The film revolves around the life of Appu who is the son of head constable Venkata Swamy. One night, Appu is attacked by a rival gang and a girl named Suchitra (Suchi) saves him, pays his medical bills, and donates blood. By the time he wakes up, she has already left.

Curious about his savior, Appu learns about Suchi and falls for her. She happens to be the daughter of city commissioner Rajshekhar. When he confesses his love, she refuses. Frustrated, he teases her, leading her to complain to her father. Rajshekhar arrests and beats Appu. Despite this, Suchi eventually accepts his love.

Rajshekhar disapproves and sends goons to attack Appu. Rushing to help, Suchi meets with an accident. They recover in the same hospital and reconcile. However, things take a tragic turn after this and it forms the crux of the story.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Appu

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Appu features a screenplay by Puri Jagannadh, with dialogues written by M. S. Ramesh and R. Rajashekhar. The story is also penned by Puri Jagannadh. Meanwhile, the film stars Puneeth Rajkumar as Appu and Rakshita as Suchithra "Suchi."

Avinash plays Rajashekhar, the Bangalore City Commissioner and Suchithra's father, while Srinivasa Murthy portrays Head Constable Venkata Swamy Gowda, Appu's father. Sumithra appears as Appu's mother, and Ashok takes on the role of SI Sudarshan. Satyajith plays SI Veeranna, with Bullet Prakash as a police constable. On the other hand, the supporting cast includes Prithviraj, Nithin Gopi, Honnavalli Srikanth, and Appu Venkatesh.