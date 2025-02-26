Appu re-release: Puneeth Rajkumar's blockbuster debut film to hit big screens again on his 50th birth anniversary

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Appu is a Kannada romantic action film that marked superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's debut in the film industry in 2002. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie ran for around 200 days in theaters and turned out to be such a hit that the actor became known as "Appu" among the masses. Recently, Puneeth's wife, Ashwini, announced that this cult classic will be re-released in cinemas to honor the actor's legacy on his 50th birthday.

Taking to her X handle, she announced that Appu will return to the big screens ahead of Puneeth Rajkumar's 50th birthday on March 14. The late actor celebrates his birthday on March 17.

Ashwini wrote, "Misunderstanding ಬೇಡ! Get ready to relieve the magic. #Appu returns to theaters in honor of Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar's 50th birthday. In Cinemas on 14th March 2025."

Take a look at the post below:

The film revolves around the life of a carefree youngster named Appu who is the son of head constable Venkata Swamy. He dreams that one day his son might become an IPS officer. However, one night, Appu is beaten by a gang but is saved by Suchitra (Suchi), who donates blood and pays his hospital bills.

He falls for her, only to learn she is the police commissioner Rajshekhar’s daughter. When Appu proposes, Suchi rejects him and complains to her father, who has him beaten. Despite this, she eventually accepts his love. Furious, Rajshekhar arranges her wedding elsewhere, leading to dramatic twists. From here, the story takes an intense turn, shaping Appu’s fate.

Produced by Parvathamma Rajkumar, Appu features Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead role alongside Rakshita. The cast also includes Avinash and Hemashree in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar was one of the most popular and loved actors in the industry who passed away in 2021. He reportedly suffered a heart attack while working out and breathed his last on October 29.

