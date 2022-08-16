Gautam Karthik & AR Murugadoss '1947 August 16’ is a perfect tribute to 75 glorious years of Independence

A.R. Murugadoss and Purple Bull Entertainment are teaming for a patriotic film titled 1947 August 16. After the first look, on Independence Day, the makers unveiled the film's teaser, and it is a perfect tribute to freedom fighters fighting against the British.

The makers unveiled an official teaser on the auspicious and grand occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day. Starring Gautham Karthik and debutant Revathy, the film tells the glorious tale of a remote village where one man battles evil British forces at the brink of Indian freedom. Tamil actor Silambarasan TR launched the teaser on social media platforms. Sharing the teaser, Simbu posted, "A fight for freedom, a force against oppression! Independence Day special, here's the teaser of #August16_1947."

Filled with drama, emotion, romance and big-scale entertainment, if the teaser is anything to go by, audiences are all set for a thrilling journey that will swell them with a sense of nationalism and pride.

Purple Bull Entertainment presents, August 16, 1947, is an A.R. Murugadoss production produced by A.R. Murugadoss, Om Prakash Bhatt and Naresh Choudhary, co-produced by Aditya Joshi. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

The first look poster, which was released in May, looked intriguing with Gautam looking intense in traditional dhoti attire with thousands of people standing in dire holding pots and other things. The shoot has been progressing since a long time and are expected to wrap up soon too.

