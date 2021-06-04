AR Murugadoss to helm a multi starrer with Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Babu in the lead roles?

It is reported that the film will be a pan Indian one. An official update, is, however yet to be made about the project.

Of late, reports on several Tamil directors joining hands with Telugu actors are coming up. While directors Shankar and Lingusamy have already announced their Telugu films with stars Ram Charan and Ram Pothineni, a new report has come now stating that AR Murugadoss will direct a pan Indian film with Mahesh Babu and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. However, the makers are yet to announce the project officially.

Meanwhile, a couple of months back, it was reported that AR Murugadoss is all set to produce a pan Indian film along with Om Prakash Bhatt. The film is under the pre-production stage and is scheduled to go on the floor soon in 2021. Though the makers have not revealed any more updates about the film, the news has taken the internet by a storm. It is expected that the makers will soon announce the official list of cast and crew. The backdrop of the film is not yet revealed.

It was also reported a few months back that AR Murugadoss will be directing Allu Arjun’s next. It was also reported that the film will be produced by the stylish star himself under Geetha Arts banner and it will be a pan Indian one. However, no official update is made on it yet. Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Vikram directed by Lokesh kanagaraj, while Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata by Parasuram.

Share your comment ×