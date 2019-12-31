AR Murugadoss hints at sequel for Rajinikanth’s Darbar

During an interview, Darbar movie director AR Murugadoss stated that there will be lead for a sequel in Darbar. The movie, which has Rajinikanth in the lead role, is set to hit the big screens on January 9, 2020.

While we all are desperately waiting for the release of Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie, Darbar, the director AR Murugadoss said in an interview that there might be sequel for the movie. Darbar, which is said to be produced on a huge budget by Lyca Productions, has Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and Suniel Shetty in the cast. Rajinikanth and Nayanthara will be seen romancing on-screen after more than a decade. Their on-screen chemistry in the 2005 movie Chandramukhi was much talked about. Darbar will mark the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss.

Talking about the sequel, AR Murugadoss told in an interview with Galatta Media that there will be a lead in Darbar for its sequel. He was quoted as saying, "Sequels can be made for all films, if you ask me. If you have watched Avengers, you would have notice that certain characters get killed, but they are brought back eventually. As for Darbar, there is a lead for a sequel."

Recently, director AR Murugadoss gave a little treat to the fans by releasing a glimpse of Dumm Dumm song. The director took to Twitter and published the video, in which female lead Nayanthara can be seen doing small movements in the foreground, and Rajinikanth can be seen shaking legs gracefully at the background. Darbar will have Rajinikanth playing the role of a cop after almost two decades.

