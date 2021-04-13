AR Murugadoss to produce a pan India film titled 1947; Deets inside

Kollywood’s sensational director AR Murugadoss is all set to join forces with Om Prakash Bhatt to bankroll a pan Indian film.

Kollywood’s popular director AR Murugadoss' is all set to produce a pan Indian film along with Om Prakash Bhatt. The film is under the pre-production stage and is scheduled to go on the floor soon in 2021. Though the makers have not revealed any more updates about the film, the news has taken the internet by a storm. It is expected that the makers will soon announce the official list of cast and crew. The backdrop of the film is not yet revealed.

But since the film is titled 1947, it is strongly anticipated that the film will be a historic fiction or a historic drama. Jointly produced by AR Murugadoss and Om Prakash Bhatt under the banner Purple Bull Entertainment & AR Murugadoss Production. Director AR Murugadoss made his production debut in the year 2011 with the film Engaeyum Eppothum. He bankrolled several other films films like Vathikuchi, superhit film Raja Rani and Maan Karate among others.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that AR Murugadoss will be next directing a mega-budget film. Some reports suggest that the film will be a fully animated one. The official announcement is expected to be made soon. AR Murugadoss’ last directorial outing was Darbar starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara as the lead actors, while Nivetha Thomas was seen playing a key supporting role. It has Anirudh Ravichander as the music director. It was rumoured that AR Murugadoss was holding talks with Thalapathy Vijay and Mahesh Babu to direct their next films. However, an official update has not been made yet.

Credits :Pinkvilla

