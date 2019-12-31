AR Murugadoss refutes rumours of a film with RRR actor Jr NTR; Says not planned his next film yet

The Darbar director further adds that the talks about him doing a film with Jr NTR are just rumours and nobody should believe it.

The ace director from the south film industry, AR Murugadoss has reportedly said that he will not be directing RRR actor Jr NTR. The Darbar director further adds that the talks about him doing a film with Jr NTR are just rumours and nobody should believe it. South superstar Jr NTR is currently busy with his film RRR with Baahubali director, SS Rajamouli. Now, as per the latest reports on the Darbar director AR Murugadoss, is currently gearing up for the release on his film, with south megastar Rajinikanth. The news reports on Darbar suggest that the female lead of the film, Nayanthara will be essaying the role of an architect.

The gorgeous actress Nayanthara looks every bit the diva from the glimpses of the film Darbar. The south film with Rajinikanth in the lead will be hitting the big screen on January 9, 2020. The film will see the lead actor essay the role of a police officer called Aaditya Arunasalam. The fans and film audience are very excited about the film, as Rajinikanth will be returning as a cop. The first motion poster of the AR Murugadoss directorial has generated a lot of intrigue and curiosity about the film.

The fans are eagerly waiting to see the film on the silver screen as the chemistry between Rajinikanth and Nayanthara is becoming the talk of the town. The songs of the film Darbar like, Chumma Kizhi and Dumm Dumm are already turning out to be hits among the fans and music lovers across the country.

(ALSO READ: Jr NTR starrer Yamadonga to release Tamil on THIS date; Find Out)

Read More