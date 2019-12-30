AR Murugadoss RELEASES glimpse of Dumm Dumm video song from superstar’s Darbar

Director AR Murugadoss took to Twitter and released a 45-second video teaser of Dumm Dumm song from Darbar. Rajinikanth and Nayanthara can be seen shaking their legs in the teaser.

While fans of Rajinikanth are desperately waiting for the release of Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Darbar, director AR Murugadoss gave a little treat to the fans by releasing a glimpse of Dumm Dumm song. The director took to Twitter and published the video, in which female lead Nayanthara can be seen doing small movements in the foreground, and Rajinikanth can be seen shaking legs gracefully at the background.

The wedding sequence song features Yogi Babu and Sriman, too. While Nayanthara is seen in a graceful golden-green saree, Rajinikanth is seen in a casual outfit. The film is all set to hit the big screens for Pongal 2020. Murugadoss captioned it as, "Here is a glimpse of Dumm Dumm song from 'Darbar'. Get mesmerised in thalaivar’s energy & dance moves" (sic). The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and the songs of the album are already a hit. Dumm Dumm song, in particular, was written by Vivek and sung by Nagesh Aziz.

Darbar, which is said to be produced on a huge budget by Lyca Productions, has Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and Suniel Shetty in the cast. Rajinikanth and Nayanthara will be seen romancing on-screen after more than a decade. Their on-screen chemistry in the 2005 movie Chandramukhi was much talked about. Darbar will mark the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss.

