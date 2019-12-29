AR Murugadoss reveals he wanted to do a Chandramukhi spin off with Rajinikanth; Details inside

The Darbar director said that he spoke to the Petta actor Rajinikanth about the spin off and he was very excited about the film.

The ace director AR Murugadoss who has helmed the upcoming film Darbar starring south megastar Rajinikanth said during a press meet that he had shared his idea of making a spin-off of 2005's film, Chandramukhi. The Darbar director said that he spoke to the Petta actor about the spin off and he was very excited about the film. The director wanted to make the story around two characters, namely, Dr Saravanan and Vettaiyan. The director AR Murugadoss further added that he was glad about the south megastar's nod to making a Chandramukhi spin off.

But, after some time the director realised the technical difficulties that could come up while getting the rights of the film from Sivaji Productions and P Vasu. The Ghajini director then decided to shelve the film and started working on Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. The film with south superstar Rajinikanth in the lead will see the lead actor in a cop's role. The Kabali actor returns as a police officer after a long time. The character essayed by the Kaala star is called Aaditya Arunasalam. The first motion poster released by the makers of Darbar has already generated a lot of curiosity among the fans.

The Sivaji actor Rajinikanth will be doing some high intensity action stunts in the much-awaited film Darbar. The film is slated for a release on January 9, 2020. The film will also feature the Love Action Drama actress Nayanthara in the lead. Darbar will also feature actors like Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu and Nivetha Thomas in key roles.

