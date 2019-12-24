AR Murugadoss shares an EPIC BTS video of background score of Rajinikanth’s Darbar; Watch

AR Murugadoss, who is looking forward to the release of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, shared a behind the scene video of the making of the background score of the movie.

Rajinikanth’s much talked about movie Darbar is all set to hit the silver screen in two weeks and the audience can’t keep calm about it. In fact, the gripping trailer added on to the audience’s excitement and we can’t wait to watch the much anticipated movie on the 70MM screen. Interestingly, director AR Murugadoss has been keeping the fans updated about this Rajinikanth starrer and has been sharing details about is production and post production schedule on social media.

Recently, the renowned director shared a behind the scene video giving a glimpse of the making of the background score of Darbar. In the 32 second video, music composer Anirudh was seen working on the background score of the movie. Interestingly, the intense background score of Darbar certainly made our hearts racing and got us even more excited about the Thalaiva starrer. Murugadoss captioned the video as, “Get ready for an adrenaline rush, @anirudhofficial Rockstar in action!!! #Darbar Background Score happening in full swing... intense scenes getting intensified.”

Take a look at the making of the background score of Rajinikanth’s Darbar:

Get ready for an adrenaline rush, @anirudhofficial Rockstar in action!!! #Darbar Background Score happening in full swing... intense scenes getting intensified pic.twitter.com/F6LZBHuHu0 — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) December 24, 2019

Talking about Darbar, the movie will also star Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. To note, Rajinikanth will be seen portraying the role of a cop in AR Murugadoss directorial while Suniel Shetty will be seen as the lead antagonist. The trailer of Darbar was recently released and it has received a thumbs up from the audience. Darbar will be releasing on Pongal in 2020.

Credits :Twitter

