AR Rahman is all praises for Ponniyin Selvan stills; Read details

While we all are waiting to get a glimpse at ace director’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, the film’s music director and Oscar winner AR Rahman, took to his Twitter and stated that the film’s director of photography Ravivarman showed him few pictures of the film. Revealing the news, he wrote on Twitter, "Last week DOP Ravi Varman shared some stills from #ManiRatnam’s #PonniyinSelvan... looks totally lit".

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan, who will be seen as the Chola queen Kundavai Nachiyar in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, took to her Instagram account and posted a story, while revealing that she has been reading the Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki, in order to prepare for her role in the magnum opus. The film, which went on floors in Thailand last month, is being shot at a brisk pace and many actors including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Ashwin Kakumanu and Arjun Chidambaram are in Thailand to shoot their portions in the schedule.

Last week DOP Ravivarman shared some stills from #ManiRatnam’s #PonniyinSelvan ..looks totally lit — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 26, 2020

The makers on January 1st shared the first poster of the film. In the poster, a sword, which has a lion face as an adornment, was seen in the foreground, while a comet can be seen in the background. Those who have read the Tamil novel know very well that the comet travels from the story’s beginning to a major incident. The poster also shows two tigers facing each other, which clearly means that the sword belongs to either Aditya Karikalan or Arunmozhi. The film is an adaptation of a popular Tamil novel of the same name written by Tamil author Kalki. The film will narrate the rise of the Chola rulers.

