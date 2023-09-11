AR Rahman apologises for Chennai concert controversy after backlash from netizens; Says 'terribly disturbed'

AR Rahman's Chennai concert, Marakuma Nenjam has left music lovers, fans and audiences alike seething with anger over its extremely callous management. After a huge backlash, the Oscar-winning music composer apologized and said he was 'terribly disturbed'. He is ready to refund the amount of the tickets to people who couldn't attend the concert and holds himself accountable for the incident.

In an interview with Hindu, AR Rahman reacted to the Chennai concert controversy after several people posted tweets and videos slamming him. ACTC Events, who had organized the concert courted flak on social media for its generic apology after issues like a stampede, molestation, shoddy audio, and overcrowding came to light.

AR Rahman issues clarification on the Chennai concert

Speaking to The Hindu about the concert, Rahman said, "It was a tsunami of people and love that we were unable to handle. As a composer, my job was to give a terrific show, and I thought everything else would be taken care of. I was just thinking that it shouldn’t rain, and was happily performing inside, without any idea of what was happening outside. Our intentions were good, but I think the response was beyond our expectations. We are collecting the data now, and we will surprise fans with something soon.”

He added that he and his team were terribly disturbed by this incident as safety was the primary issue, especially because there were women and kids. However, the musician shared that he doesn't want to point fingers at anyone, but realizes that his passion for consuming music and art is also expanding.

Rahman recalls what went wrong

Rahman also recounted the incidents of that evening and explained what went wrong. "The organisers (ACTC events) had put together about 46,000 chairs in the venue. In some sections, everybody sat on one side and didn’t move to the other side. Seeing this, the policemen on duty assumed that the venue was full and closed it. By this time, the show had already started inside,” he remarked.

Rahman promises to take ownership next time

He also added that he had little to no control over the management and added, "This was like a cyclone we did not plan for. We did 20 concerts in the US last year, and everything was smooth and trouble-free because we trusted the system there. ‘Marakkuma Nenjam’ is India’s highest-sold show to date, which is great, but it is more important how we treat people than the actual concert itself."

Rahman said he picked songs, singers and musical surprises for the audiences but going forward will make sure to take ownership of arrangements as well.



