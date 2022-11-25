AR Rahman begins jamming session with director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for Laal Salman; WATCH
Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth begin work on her next directorial project titled Laal Salaam featuring Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles.
Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced her next directorial project titled Laal Salaam featuring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. Her father and superstar Rajinikanth will also be part of the film as he is playing a cameo role. Now, the latest update about the film is that the music jamming sessions have begun by Oscar Award-winning director AR Rahman.
The music composer took to Twitter and shared a video with director Aishwarya from their jamming session.
In the clip, AR Rahman is playing the harmonium, with the filmmaker watching him in awe. Sharing the video, AR Rahman said, “Jamming with the most promising female director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for #lalsalaam in Mumbai,”
Watch Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and AR Rahman jamming for Lal Salaam
Earlier in the day, Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth also shared a video of the auditions of Lal Salaam. In the caption, she just mentioned the hashtags, “Lal Salaam”, “auditions”, and “work in progress.”
Aishwaryaa on working with her father Rajinikanth on Lal Salaam
A few days ago, Aishwaryaa shared the title poster of the film on her social media handle and penned a note as she began a new film with her father Rajinikanth. The note read, "When your father trusts in you. When you believe God is by you. miracles happen in true. After 7 long years. The journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears “Lal Salaam”, #daytoberemembered.” The official launch of Laal Salaam took place with pooja ceremony on, November 5. It is produced by Lyca Productions. Laal Salaam is slated for a release in 2023. More details will be announced soon.
Lal Salaam is the third film of Aishwaryaa. She is known for her 2012 film titled 3 starring Dhanush, and Vai Raja Vai. She also helmed a documentary titled Cinema Veeran that highlighted stunt choreographers.
