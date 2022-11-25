AR Rahman begins jamming session with director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for Laal Salman; WATCH

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced her next directorial project titled Laal Salaam featuring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. Her father and superstar Rajinikanth will also be part of the film as he is playing a cameo role. Now, the latest update about the film is that the music jamming sessions have begun by Oscar Award-winning director AR Rahman.

The music composer took to Twitter and shared a video with director Aishwarya from their jamming session.

In the clip, AR Rahman is playing the harmonium, with the filmmaker watching him in awe. Sharing the video, AR Rahman said, “Jamming with the most promising female director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for #lalsalaam in Mumbai,”