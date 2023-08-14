AR Rahman canceled his Chennai concert last minute; here's why

A R Rahman was supposed to conduct a concert in Chennai two days back on August 12. Unfortunately, the aforesaid concert did not take place due to bad weather conditions and has been postponed to a later date. The Academy Award-winning music composer took to his Twitter handle to share the sad news with his fans.

He tweeted, "My Dearest Friends …Owing to adverse weather conditions and persistent rains, it is only made advisable for the health and safety of my beloved fans and friends to reschedule the concert to the nearest best date, with the guidance of the statutory authorities. More details on the new date will follow soon!EPI"

A R Rahman tweeted the reason for canceling his Chennai concert

Fans were devastated after finding out about the cancellation of A R Rahman's concert and took to social media to express the same. Many had already come to Chennai from faraway places. After looking at the discontent of the fans due to the concert getting cancelled, Rahman tweeted, "I hope and pray that ..with the help of our government..we construct the next level infrastructure for art,mega shows and international experiences for Chennai #SafetyFirst #rain-resistant #sun-resistant #cluttterfreeparking #notrafficjams"

A R Rahman hopes that the government will help in creating next-level infrastructure to propel art

Through his tweet, Rahman made clear his hopes for the government to construct next-level infrastructure to further propel art. The present Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, came across Rahman’s tweet and replied to it.

MK Stalin saw Rahman’s tweet and replied, "Chennai will soon fulfil this long-felt aspiration! #KalaignarConventionCentre to be established on #ECR, will be a world-class facility that can host large-format concerts, performances, events, exhibitions and conventions. With iconic landscaping, hotels, food courts, parking spaces and excellent connectivity it will be the new cultural icon of the city!"

MK Stalin replies to A R Rahman’s plea for the government’s help in constructing next-level infrastructure

Stalin’s reply to Rahman’s tweet was in the affirmative. He promised that this would definitely come true and that a better venue would be made possible, which would inadvertently improve art in the city.

