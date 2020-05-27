AR Rahman to compose music for Prabhas' upcoming film with Radha Krishna Kumar?

Now, with the latest update about AR Rahman joining the team of Prabhas 20 has only increased the curiosity about the film among the fans.

The Academy Award-winning music director AR Rahman will reportedly compose music for Prabhas' yet to be titled film with south director Radha Krishna Kumar. The film which is tentatively titled Prabhas 20 will feature the sultry siren Pooja Hegde as the film's female lead. The Bollywood music director Amit Trivedi who composed music for Chiranjeevi magnum opus, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was reportedly brought on board to handle the music direction for the Prabhas starrer. But, news reports later suggested that Amit Trivedi will not be doing the music for the Radha Krishna Kumar film.

The southern drama, with Baahubali actor in the lead will reportedly have an interesting storyline. The team of Prabhas 20 was in Georgia to shoot for a crucial schedule of the film. The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress Pooja Hegde has shared her pictures from Georgia when she was shooting for the film. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial, Prabhas 20 remains to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry.

The fans are eagerly waiting to see the first look of the lead pair, Prabhas, and Pooja Hegde. There are a lot of expectations from the director of Prabhas 20. He is also known for his film called Jil. Now, with the latest update about AR Rahman joining the team of Prabhas 20 has only increased the curiosity about the film among the fans.

