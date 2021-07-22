AR Rahman Controversy Latest Update: Nandamuri Balakrishna is trolled for his comment 'I don’t know who he is'

Nandamuri Balakrishna has hit the headlines yet again for all the wrong reasons. Bala has taken social media by storm on his controversial comment on music legend AR Rahman. In an interview with Telugu news channel TV9, Nandamuri Balakrishna made a statement saying he does not know who AR Rahman is and doesn't care about his achievements. "I don’t know who Rahman is. I don’t care. Once in a decade, he gives a hit and gets an Oscar award," said the 61-year-old actor. He made this comment in the context of a discussion on Ilaiyaraaja's music.

AR Rahman fans are offended and upset about Ballaya's comment against the Oscar-winning music composer. Nandamuri Balakrishna is being brutally trolled on Twitter and have started trending the #whoisbalakrishna hashtag. One of the Twitter users wrote: “How can a senior actor like #Balakrishna talk about Indian legend #ARRahman? Will people accept if a similar thing is being spoken by a Tamil actor on #Rajamouli?"

Another Twitter user wrote, "Who is balakrisha the funny actor #whoisbalakrishna."

To note, AR Rahman was one of the music composers for Nandamuri Balakrishna's 1993 Telugu film Nippu Ravva.

NBK also commented on Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award and said that he doesn't care about these kinds of awards. "(These awards are insignificant). That's why I've said Bharat Ratna is equivalent to NTRs toenail. The people giving him the award should feel honoured. The honour is not for him. He is so much more than that (award). It's an honour to the one giving it to him. Positions/posts can be adorned by him, he can't be adorned by (mere) positions."

He also took a dig at Canadian filmmaker James Cameron and compared his own work ethic with him. He said, "I like to wrap up my shootings quickly unlike that Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron, who takes years to complete a film. The way I work, I do more hit films in less time."

