AR Rahman & director Gautham Menon to collaborate on the upcoming reboot of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya?

South director Gautham Menon who recently released a teaser of his short film called Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn. Now, the latest news reports on Gautham Menon's short film suggest that the musical legend AR Rahman will be composing music for the short film which reportedly is a reboot of blockbuster film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya. There is a strong buzz that the filmmaker Gautham Menon will be releasing the short film's second teaser this week. There is no official announcement made yet about the Academy Award-winning music director joining the team of Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn. The southern director had previously released the teaser of the short film.

This much-loved teaser sees the south siren Trisha Krishnan as Jessie. The sultry diva is seen talking on the phone to Karthik. The southern actress has some interesting projects in her kitty. The gorgeous actress made headlines when she left the film, Acharya. This film is helmed by well-known director Koratala Siva. The south megastar Chiranjeevi will be playing the lead part in the highly anticipated film Acharya. The stunner Trisha Krishnan will be playing the lead in the Mohanlal starrer Ram. This film is helmed by Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph.

Recently, there was a strong buzz that the filmmaker had shelved the film owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus. But, in a Facebook post, Jeethu Jospeh wrote that the film, Ram with Mohanlal and Trisha Krishnan in the lead is not shelved, and will get back on track once the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.

