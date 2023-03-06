AR Rahman issues a statement as his son Ameen escapes a major accident on sets

Oscar-winning AR Rahman's son Ameen recently escaped a major accident on a shooting set in Mumbai. The singer was reportedly performing on stage and a chandelier crashed down. The young singer took to Instagram and shared the details about the accident as he thanked the almighty. Now, AR Rahman reacted to his son's incident and issued a statement.

AR Rahman took to social media and shared a statement as he urged world-class safety on Indian shooting sets. The note reads, "A few days back my son AR Ameen and his styling team escaped a potentially fatal disaster. Miraculously Alhamdulillah (by the Grace of God) there were no injuries after the accident at Film City, Mumbai." He further added in the statement that his family are all quite shaken and the incident and the investigation on the insurance company and the production company Goodfellas Studios are underway.

Ameen also took to his Instagram and shared about how he escaped a major accident on a set. He said he was relaxed as his team have taken care of the safety and engineering. He added in a long note, “I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, family, well-wishers, and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today. Just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trusted the team to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing in front of the camera. The whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while I was right in the middle of the spot. If it were a few inches here and there, a few seconds earlier or later, the whole rig would have fallen on our heads. My team and I are shell-shocked and unable to recover from the trauma."

About AR Ameen

AR Ameen began his career in singing with the film O Kadhal Kanmani. He sang a song titled Maula Wa Sallim in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, which was composed by his father AR Rahman. After that, he sang many songs in several Indian languages such as Sooravalli Ponnu in Atrangi Re Tamil dubbed version, Never Say Goodbye in Hindi film Dil Bechara, Bulliguvaa in Rajinikanth's 2.0 and more.

