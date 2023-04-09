AR Rahman on board for Ram Charan and Buchi Babu's film?

After completing Shankar’s Game Changer, Ram Charan will be starting the shoot of his next directed by Buchi Babu. As per the latest reports, AR Rahman has been roped in for Ram Charan's next which is tentatively called, RC16.

AR Rahman to join hands with Ram Charan for the first time

After the global success of RRR, Ram Charan’s stardom has undergone a great spike and all his project announcements are being met with great enthusiasm on social media. The Buchi Babu film is said to be a village-based film that is mounted as an out-and-out entertainer. The film is expected to start its production in September once Ram Charan wraps up “Game Changer”. This announcement is also special as the film marks Ram Charan’s first collab with A R Rahman. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited. The maestro music director, who has pretty much worked with all major stars in India will be joining hands with Charan for the first time in the masala cinema space if reports are anything to go by.

Back when the film was announced, the director posted on Twitter, “Sometimes revolt becomes a necessity…” Extremely elated to announce my next film with @AlwaysRamCharan sir. Thank you, Charan sir, for this priceless opportunity... I am very grateful to u sir #RamcharanRevolts”

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is wrapping up his portions for Shankar’s Game Changer currently.

