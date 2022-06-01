AR Rahman pens heartfelt tribute to KK; Shattered Harris Jayaraj says my 'Uyirin Uyir' passed away

Singer KK's sudden demise has left the entire country in shock as he was one of the sought-after singers in the film industry. While the entire fans and celebs are mourning his loss, music composers AR Rahman and Harris Jayaraj, who have closely worked with KK on many songs, penned their heartfelt tributes expressing their grief.

Calling him a talent like no one, AR Rahman took to his Twitter handle and paid tribute to KK as he wrote, "Dear KK ..what’s the hurry buddy ..gifted singers and artists like you made this life more bearable..#RIPKK."

A heartbroken Harris shared on Twitter that he has lost his 'Uyirin Uyir'. He wrote, "My Uyirin Uyire passed away. RIP Singer KK. What a shocking news to hear when the whole world is praising his last song Konji Konji. I am completely shattered and my condolences to his family and friends."

It is to be noted that KK and Harris Jayaraj's combination was magical in the South. The duo gave audiences many blockbuster classic songs like Uyirin Uyirae, Kalyaanam Thaan. and Andangkaka. Harris' comeback album The Legend, which was released last week, also had two songs Konji Konji and Popopo sung by KK. With that, those two songs will also mark his last in the South.

For unversed, Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known as KK, passed away after performing a live concert in Kolkata. He complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. However, the doctors pronounced him dead. KK was 53 years old and survived by his wife and two sons.

Meanwhile, celebs like Tamannaah Bhatia, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani and other south celebs also paid tribute to the late singer and also remembered his soulful songs.

