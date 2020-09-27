AR Rahman recalls memories with SP Balasubrahmanyam during the recording of ‘Kadhal Rojave’

AR Rahman recently paid a heartfelt musical tribute to late singer SP Balasubramaniam sharing his anecdotes about the iconic singer.

Music director AR Rahman made a tweet after the demise of legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam that he was devastated to hear the news. In another tweet, he wrote: "Celebrating S P Balasubramanyam's music, life and personality". He recently paid a heartfelt musical tribute to late singer SP Balasubramaniam sharing his anecdotes about the iconic singer. He also described him as "The voice of victory, love, devotion and joy."

Talking to The Times Of India, he said, "I've played many, many recordings for other composers, as a keyboard player, where he was singing. He would learn a song in 15 minutes, sing it in 10 minutes and go for the next recording. I don't think I've ever seen a singer like that — so quick, so professional, so humble." He recalled a memory with the singer when he recorded his first film Roja for the song Kadhal Rojave.

Narrating the incident, AR Ramhan stated that SPB came into the studio and questioned about his studio and how it would produce cinematic music. However, SPB apparently came back after the movie’s release and said, “You proved it... music can be produced anywhere. It's what you do with it”. AR Rahman made his debut as a composer with the 1992 movie Roja. He shared his experience with SPB who was already an establishes singer in the music industry.

AR Rahman was quoted as saying by the English Daily, "He was loved by everyone., Whether you are a Tamilian or Telugu or Hindi or Malayalam or Kannada, he did it all. All I can say is we should celebrate his music. We should celebrate his life. We should celebrate his personality. SPB sir, we miss you," he stated. Isaipuyal AR Rahman has worked with SPB on many films and has made many memorable songs which still lingers in the heart of many.

