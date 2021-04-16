AR Rahman’s 99 Songs: Rajinikanth, Dhanush send their best wishes to the Oscar winning composer

99 Songs starring Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in the lead roles is directed by debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy.

It is well known by now that AR Rahman’s debut production venture 99 Songs released today. Celebrities and fans are sending their best wishes to the composer for its success. Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth and critically acclaimed actor Dhanush have sent their best wishes to the Oscar-winning composer. Fans of the actors took to the comments section and sent their wishes too.

Rajinikanth shared a poster of AR Ramhan and wrote, “Wishing you the very best always and for the release of your film #99Songs dear @arrahman ji. May god bless you”. Dhanush, who is currently in the US busy with the shooting of his Hollywood film The Grey Men, wrote on his Twitter space, “Here’s wishing @arrahman sir for his mega movie #99Songs which hits theatres today. Can’t wait to witness the magic of Rahman sir. Also wishing the entire cast and crew all the very best. @vishweshk @itsEhanBhat & #EdilsyVargas”. AR Rahman has been actively involving in the promotional activities of the film in the past month.

Here’s wishing @arrahman sir for his mega movie #99Songs which hits theatres today.

Can’t wait to witness the magic of Rahman sir.

Also wishing the entire cast and crew all the very best. @vishweshk @itsEhanBhat & #EdilsyVargas@jiostudios @YM_Movies @idealentinc @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/qj4yhMj3L5 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 16, 2021

Wishing you the very best always and for the release of your film #99Songs dear @arrahman ji. May god bless you pic.twitter.com/WEWc1uKbSp — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 16, 2021

99 Songs starring Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in the lead roles is directed by debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. Apart from production, AR Rahman is also writing screenplay along with Vishwesh. The musical love story will hit the theatres on April 16. Sharing the poster of 99 Songs, AR Rahman wrote, "Happy to share that #99Songs will release on April 16, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by @vishweshk and featuring the talented actors @itsEhanBhat & #EdilsyVargas (sic)."

