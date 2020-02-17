AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija shares a delightful family photo after Taslima Nasreen's indecent burqa comment

Now a day after the burqa controversy, AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija has shared a beautiful picture with her family and her caption says it all.

Author Taslima Nasreen recently made an indecent burkha comment on AR Rahman's daughter Khatija. A couple of days ago, the writer shared a photo of Khatija wearing burqa and wrote, "I love A R Rahman's music. But whenever I see his dear daughter, I feel suffocated. It is depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!" Taslima Nasreen criticised Khatija for wearing a burqa and the young girl made sure to silence her with an epic reply. AR Rahman's daughter hit back at Taslima's comment on Instagram saying she should get some fresh air if she finds it suffocating.

"Image credits - google Don’t ever mistake my silence for ignorance, my calmness for acceptance, or my kindness for weakness - Carson Kolhoff, To my dearest folks who seem suffocated. Please go and get some fresh air," Khatija wrote on Instagram.

Also Read: AR Rahman unhappy with the remixes of his songs; Calls them disastrous and annoying

Now a day after the controversy, Khatija has shared a beautiful picture with her family and her caption says it all. AR Rahman’s daughter shared a family snap and captioned, "Peaceful time with family away from "suffocation"'. Check it out.

Credits :Instagram

Read More