AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija shares a delightful family photo after Taslima Nasreen's indecent burqa comment
Author Taslima Nasreen recently made an indecent burkha comment on AR Rahman's daughter Khatija. A couple of days ago, the writer shared a photo of Khatija wearing burqa and wrote, "I love A R Rahman's music. But whenever I see his dear daughter, I feel suffocated. It is depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!" Taslima Nasreen criticised Khatija for wearing a burqa and the young girl made sure to silence her with an epic reply. AR Rahman's daughter hit back at Taslima's comment on Instagram saying she should get some fresh air if she finds it suffocating.
"Image credits - google Don’t ever mistake my silence for ignorance, my calmness for acceptance, or my kindness for weakness - Carson Kolhoff, To my dearest folks who seem suffocated. Please go and get some fresh air," Khatija wrote on Instagram.
I’m overwhelmed by the love and support I’ve got once again. Thank you all. I request you all not to abuse or make any hate speech against Ms. Taslima. Lets strive to become a broad minded society in accepting the choices our fellow human beings make and also remember Ms. Taslima in our prayers and not judge her for the choices she’s made in life. Peace
Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it. . Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal
Now a day after the controversy, Khatija has shared a beautiful picture with her family and her caption says it all. AR Rahman’s daughter shared a family snap and captioned, "Peaceful time with family away from "suffocation"'. Check it out.
